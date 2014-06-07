James improving, returns to Heat practice

LeBron James was back on the practice floor with the Miami Heat on Saturday, two days after he was forced to leave Game 1 of the NBA Finals because of cramps.

Game 2 of the series against the San Antonio Spurs is Sunday night.

James says he's continuing to improve and was planning to get some cardio work in on Saturday to get his heart rate up. He's also been getting hours of treatment and stretching in as part of his recovery regimen, along with plenty of fluids.

The air conditioning system that failed in Game 1 of the finals has since been repaired. Temperatures in the arena rose to nearly 90 degrees on Thursday night.

