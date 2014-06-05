National Weather Service crews survey the tri-state

Assessment teams from the National Weather Service are surveying damage from Wednesday night's powerful storms.

Those crews especially focused on Union, Webster, and Hopkins Counties where we had several reports of funnel clouds and tornadoes.

Wednesday night weather spotters were indicating funnel clouds in areas like Providence, Dixon, Earlington, and even a large wedge tornado in Mortons Gap.

The only damage crews could find were several trees uprooted or split in half.

National Weather Service officials tell us all the computer information they were receiving last night indicated a tornado but they can't find any evidence that it hit the ground.

Those crews tell us that spotters are trained to report what they see but last night with it being dark, heavy rain, and treelines.

It's hard for them to tell if a tornado is actually on the ground.

