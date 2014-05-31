Ky. man auctioning rare comic book collection

A Kentucky man is auctioning off his rare comic book collection that includes the first appearances of Superman and Batman.

John Wise collected the valuable comic books over three decades. About 175 comic books are being auctioned individually online.

The comics sold for as little as 10 cents when they were published in the late 1930s and 1940s. But now collectors will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for the first editions.

Among the offerings is a pristine issue of Flash Comics No. 1 from 1940, which is expected to fetch the highest price at the auction ending Tuesday.

Wise first started collecting comics at age 12, and sold his first collection to buy a car as a teenager.

