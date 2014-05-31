Cardinals call up top prospect Oscar Taveras

The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled prize prospect Oscar Taveras from Triple-A Memphis and he'll make his major league debut against the Giants.

First baseman Matt Adams was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a left calf strain that's dogged him for several days. The move is retroactive to Friday.

Taveras was batting a team-leading .325 at Memphis with seven home runs and 40 RBIs in 49 games. The 21-year-old, left-handed hitter was starting in right field and batting sixth. Taveras had been on track to make his debut last year before season-ending ankle surgery.

The Cardinals signed Taveras as an international free agent in 2008. He has a .321 average with 52 homers and 315 RBIs in 423 career minor league games. He won batting titles in 2011 and 2012.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)