Cardinals call up top prospect Oscar Taveras

ST. LOUIS (AP) -

The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled prize prospect Oscar Taveras from Triple-A Memphis and he'll make his major league debut against the Giants.

First baseman Matt Adams was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a left calf strain that's dogged him for several days. The move is retroactive to Friday.

Taveras was batting a team-leading .325 at Memphis with seven home runs and 40 RBIs in 49 games. The 21-year-old, left-handed hitter was starting in right field and batting sixth. Taveras had been on track to make his debut last year before season-ending ankle surgery.

The Cardinals signed Taveras as an international free agent in 2008. He has a .321 average with 52 homers and 315 RBIs in 423 career minor league games. He won batting titles in 2011 and 2012.

