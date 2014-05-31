Miami blocks Pacers championship path again

After enduring another embarrassing playoff loss at Miami, the Pacers are heading into the postseason with even more questions than last year.

Will coach Frank Vogel, Roy Hibbert or Lance Stephenson be back?

Will the Pacers do things differently to cope with the NBA's growing trend of spreading the floor?

What can be done to contend with the Heat, who eliminated the Pacers each of the past three years?

Only Larry Bird knows those answers.

But one thing is clear after losing in the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year: The Pacers must find a way to beat the Heat in the playoffs.

