Illinois doctor suspended after child porn charges

Illinois regulators have temporarily suspended the license of a family medicine physician after he was charged Friday with multiple counts of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Police arrested 67-year-old Edward J. McMenamin outside his home in Downers Grove on Thursday. He's being held on $500,000 bond in DuPage County jail after appearing at a hearing Friday.

He has been ordered to have no contact with children under 18 and have no computer or Internet access if he's able to post bond.

DuPage County prosecutors say the investigation began with information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

McMenamin's next court appearance is set for July 7. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney and a phone message left at home phone listing for him wasn't immediately returned.

