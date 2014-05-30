Indianapolis signs 3rd-round pick WR Moncrief - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indianapolis signs 3rd-round pick WR Moncrief

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -

Indianapolis signed third-round draft pick Donte Moncrief on Friday.

Moncrief, a receiver, started 37 games at Mississippi and finished No. 3 on the school's career receptions list with 156 in just three college seasons.

He also was third in school history with 2,371 career yard and 20 career TD catches and was second all-time with nine 100-yard games. Last year, he had 66 catches and 979 yards.

He was taken No. 80 overall.

Terms of the deal were not announced. The Colts have signed all five draft picks.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Men's basketball finalizes coaching staff

    Men's basketball finalizes coaching staff

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:34:11 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said.  “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

    More >>

    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said.  “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

    More >>

  • Thunderbolts shoot down Mayhem, 2-1

    Thunderbolts shoot down Mayhem, 2-1

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:22:55 GMT
    (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
    (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)

    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

    More >>

    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

    More >>

  • UE Volleyball signs three for next season

    UE Volleyball signs three for next season

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:21:34 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

    More >>

    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly