Indianapolis signs 3rd-round pick WR Moncrief

Indianapolis signed third-round draft pick Donte Moncrief on Friday.

Moncrief, a receiver, started 37 games at Mississippi and finished No. 3 on the school's career receptions list with 156 in just three college seasons.

He also was third in school history with 2,371 career yard and 20 career TD catches and was second all-time with nine 100-yard games. Last year, he had 66 catches and 979 yards.

He was taken No. 80 overall.

Terms of the deal were not announced. The Colts have signed all five draft picks.

