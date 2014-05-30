Stephenson says Bird told him to stop the antics - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Stephenson says Bird told him to stop the antics

MIAMI (AP) -

Larry Bird has a simple message for Lance Stephenson: "Don't do it again."

Stephenson says the Indiana Pacers president talked to him about his ear-blowing and other antics from Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat and told him to stop.

Stephenson says that he's always taken Bird's words to heart and will comply.

Stephenson raised plenty of eyebrows by blowing into Miami star LeBron James' ear and walking into a Heat huddle during Game 5, which Indiana won to extend its season.

Game 6 of the series is Friday night in Miami.

