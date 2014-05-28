Indianapolis doctor gets 10 years for drug charges

A judge has sentenced an Indianapolis doctor to 10 years in prison for writing illicit prescriptions for powerful painkillers after the Drug Enforcement Administration had suspended his authority to dispense controlled substances.

Dr. Segun Rasaki was sentenced Tuesday on two felony charges of dealing in a controlled substance. He entered guilty pleas last month in a Marion County court.

The Marion County prosecutor's office says Rasaki was charged last August following a nearly four-year investigation by state and federal authorities prompted by calls from concerned pharmacists.

Rasaki's federal and state licenses were suspended in 2011 following an undercover investigation by the DEA.

Rasaki also was sentenced to one year in jail in 2012 following his conviction on charges of sexual battery against two patients.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)