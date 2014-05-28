Fort Campbell to cut ribbon on operations center

The 101st Sustainment Brigade is set to cut the ribbon and open a new headquarters at Fort Campbell.

The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. CDT on the military post on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at the Air Assault Sustainment Operation Center, located the 101st Sustainment Brigade "Lifeliners" headquarters

The center is expected to provide a one-stop logistic support hub to synchronize sustainment requirements, operations and stakeholders in the Fort Campbell community. The center gives the senior commander the ability to track and leverage sustainment functions throughout the Fort Campbell footprint and beyond

The ceremony is open to the public. Visitors must bring a photo ID, vehicle registration and insurance to enter the post at the Gate 4 visitor's entrance.

