Sweets makers work to keep names off e-cigarettes

Some makers of the liquid nicotine used in electronic cigarettes are using notable brand names like Thin Mint, Tootsie Roll, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch to sell their wares.

Now the owners of those trademarks are fighting back to make sure their brands aren't being used to sell an addictive drug or make it appealing to children.

General Mills, the Girl Scouts and the maker of Tootsie Rolls say they've sent cease-and-desist letters to keep the brands geared toward children of all ages off the digital tobacco products.

The move comes amid the debate about flavors available for the popular battery-powered devices that heat a liquid nicotine solution, creating vapor that users inhale.

Some worry candy-like e-cigarette flavors, which already are banned for their old-fashioned cousins, could appeal to children.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)