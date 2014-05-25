Authorities: Man dies after coffee machine topples

Authorities say a Chicago man was killed when a commercial coffee machine he tried to use to steady him after losing his balance toppled onto him near a park.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says 48-year-old James Karr died at a hospital shortly after the accident about 4:30 p.m. Saturday near Grant Park.

Investigators tell The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/1maHRZr) that Karr lost his balance and grabbed the machine in hopes of steadying himself, but the machine toppled onto his head and chest.

An autopsy was planned for Sunday.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://www.suntimes.com/index

