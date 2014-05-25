Coach hit by shot put in the head recovering

A suburban Chicago police commander says a track coach who was struck in the head with a 12-pound shot put during a track and field event last week is expected to recover.

42-year-old Ed DeGeeter originally was listed in critical condition when he was injured Friday at a meet in Elgin but Elgin Police Commander Glenn Theriault says his condition has improved.

Presence Saint Joseph Hospital officials did not immediately return a call to update his condition.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/SAw9ih ) that an official with Aurora's Marmion Academy where DeGeeter coaches says DeGeeter was standing with another coach looking at his clipboard when he was struck with the 12-pound put in the top of the forehead that had been thrown by a student warming up.

