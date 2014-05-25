Coach hit by shot put in the head recovering - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Coach hit by shot put in the head recovering

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect
ELGIN, IL (AP) -

A suburban Chicago police commander says a track coach who was struck in the head with a 12-pound shot put during a track and field event last week is expected to recover.

42-year-old Ed DeGeeter originally was listed in critical condition when he was injured Friday at a meet in Elgin but Elgin Police Commander Glenn Theriault says his condition has improved.

Presence Saint Joseph Hospital officials did not immediately return a call to update his condition.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/SAw9ih ) that an official with Aurora's Marmion Academy where DeGeeter coaches says DeGeeter was standing with another coach looking at his clipboard when he was struck with the 12-pound put in the top of the forehead that had been thrown by a student warming up.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LOCALMore>>

  • OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    OPD: Juvenile charged in Thursday night shooting

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:12:31 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

    A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    TRAFFIC ALERTS: Evansville crews start milling and paving projects on busy roads

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:48:17 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>
    We have a couple of traffic alerts to pass on to Evansville drivers. Crews starting a milling and paving project Friday on Burkhardt Road. The work is being done from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue. It is expected to last through Monday, April 16. Drivers should also be on the lookout for crews on Green River Road. They started work there as well on a milling and paving project. That work stretches from Covert Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. It could cause some lane restrictions and ...More >>

  • Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Thai Papaya Cuisine for sale

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:03:27 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>

    A popular Thai restaurant in Evansville is up for sale. Thai Papaya Cuisine off Tutor Lane will remain open until a buyer is found. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly