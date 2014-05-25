Hunter-Reay holds off Castroneves to win Indy 500 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hunter-Reay holds off Castroneves to win Indy 500

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -

Ryan Hunter-Reay has become the first American to win the Indianapolis 500 since 2006, making a dramatic pass of Helio Castroneves on the final lap to win Sunday's race in the second-closest finish in history.

Hunter-Reay was passed for the lead with three laps remaining a year ago and went on to finish third.

But after swapping the lead with Castroneves following a restart with six laps to go, it was the Andretti Autosport driver who made the final and decisive pass.

Castroneves finished second in his bid for his fourth Indy 500 victory. Marco Andretti was third and Carlos Munoz was fourth.

Kurt Busch was sixth in his first race of the day. He was expected to immediately fly to North Carolina for Sunday night's NASCAR Sprint Cup race.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Men's basketball finalizes coaching staff

    Men's basketball finalizes coaching staff

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:34:11 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said.  “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

    More >>

    The first coaching staff is now complete as University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has announced the hiring of Todd Lickliter and Matthew Graves as assistant coaches. “Our program is very blessed and fortunate to add two assistants with head coaching experience,” McCarty said.  “Todd and Matthew are both great teachers of the game and will do a great job of helping our guys grow on and off the court.  The success of you...

    More >>

  • Thunderbolts shoot down Mayhem, 2-1

    Thunderbolts shoot down Mayhem, 2-1

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:22:55 GMT
    (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
    (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)

    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

    More >>

    In front of a crowd of 2,674 on a warm Thursday night in Evansville, the Thunderbolts began their quest for the President’s Cup on home ice against the defending champions, the Macon Mayhem.

    More >>

  • UE Volleyball signs three for next season

    UE Volleyball signs three for next season

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:21:34 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

    More >>

    University of Evansville head volleyball coach Manolo Concepcion has announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to play for the Purple Aces starting next season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly