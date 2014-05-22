Ruling revives lawsuit against stadium beer vendor - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ruling revives lawsuit against stadium beer vendor

Posted by Riley Fugate, Marketing Producer
Connect
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -

The Indiana appeals court is allowing the family of a girl fatally struck by a drunken driver to go ahead with its lawsuit against the beer vendor at Indianapolis Colts games.

The court ruled that Lucas Oil Stadium vendor Centerplate can't avoid the lawsuit by arguing that the beer was sold by an undetermined volunteer server.

The 3-0 ruling issued Wednesday reverses a Marion County judge's decision to dismiss the lawsuit.

The family of 12-year-old Tierra Rae Pierson sued Centerplate, claiming it negligently served alcohol to the driver who hit her along a street on the south side of Indianapolis after a 2010 Colts game.

Centerplate's attorney tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/1lV9RQA ) the company is considering an appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

