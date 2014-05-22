Ruling revives lawsuit against stadium beer vendor

The Indiana appeals court is allowing the family of a girl fatally struck by a drunken driver to go ahead with its lawsuit against the beer vendor at Indianapolis Colts games.

The court ruled that Lucas Oil Stadium vendor Centerplate can't avoid the lawsuit by arguing that the beer was sold by an undetermined volunteer server.

The 3-0 ruling issued Wednesday reverses a Marion County judge's decision to dismiss the lawsuit.

The family of 12-year-old Tierra Rae Pierson sued Centerplate, claiming it negligently served alcohol to the driver who hit her along a street on the south side of Indianapolis after a 2010 Colts game.

Centerplate's attorney tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/1lV9RQA ) the company is considering an appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court.

