Greenville firefighter remembered

GREENVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Family and friends say their goodbyes to Greenville Volunteer Firefighter, 20-year-old Caleb Harvell.

Harvell died last weekend after battling an aggressive cancer for a year.

He was laid to rest on Friday.

Those who knew him best know how dedicated he was to saving lives, even during chemo.

"When he was physically able to make the runs, in between treatments, it was all the kid lived for," said Jerry Aders, Greenville Fire Chief

"He made a run on a car wreck the day before he went in the hospital," said Chuck Browning, Greenville Fire Department.

