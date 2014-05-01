Transfer day for former Midcontinent University students

Madisonville Community College hosted an open houseThursday for students who used to attend Midcontinent University.

Students met with officials for on-site visits on transfer credit, to see how credits earned at Midcontinent would transfer into Madisonville's curriculum.

As we've previously reported, officials at Midcontinent, located in Mayfield, Kentucky, plan to close the university in June.

"Fortunately for the students, this is the first time I'm aware in our area of a college closing so everyone is sort of learning as we go and how to respond to these students needs," says Aimee Wilkerson, Director of Enrollment Management.

For more information on how to contact Madisonville community college, click here:

http://www.madisonville.kctcs.edu/

