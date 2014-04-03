Taking his place in Kentucky high school basketball history

Raymond Withrow, better known as Corky, played high school basketball for Central City in Muhlenberg County.

He's the all-time leading scorer in the Commonwealth's rich history of high school basketball.

Corky will soon be inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

"Such an honor to be in the same category with those guys. It just thrills me so much. And I'm looking forward to the induction," said Withrow.

After a college career on the hardwoods, Corky traded his sneakers for cleats.

He was brought up through the farms system into Major League Baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals where he replaced a Cardinal hero, Stan the Man Musial.

