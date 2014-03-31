Multiple agencies make large drug bust

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY (WFIE) - A joint investigation by The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department, The Ohio County Sheriff's Department and the Pennyrile Narcotic Task Force has resulted in the seizure of $15,000.
For several weeks officers have been investigating a suspected drug ring involving Ohio and Muhlenberg County. Recently the above agencies arrested Joseph Lee and seized approximately $8000.00 in cash and 28 grams of crystal meth in Cromwell.
On March 27th, Muhlenberg County Sheriff Detective Wade Griggs conducted a traffic stop in Greenville. Sheriff David Thompson of Ohio County deployed their K-9 unit Brico around a vehicle driven by Jennifer Abernathy of Forest Park Chicago.
Brico indicated that the odor of illegal contraband was inside the vehicle. A search by officers resulted in the seized cash. Both Brico and Manny (K-9, Unit of Muhlenberg County Sheriff Dept.) indicated that the money was contaminated.
Officers believe that Abernathy is closely related to Joseph Lee.
PNTF Detective Troy Gibson says this investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Evansville police are investigating a shooting near Sweetser and Garvin.More >>
Evansville police are investigating a shooting near Sweetser and Garvin.More >>
St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedics will soon break ground on the new St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital.More >>
St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedics will soon break ground on the new St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital.More >>
Voters in Cannelton have refused to continue paying extra on their property taxes to help fund city schools.More >>
Voters in Cannelton have refused to continue paying extra on their property taxes to help fund city schools.More >>
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility held a public meeting Tuesday and asked for input on the design and construction of a new pumping station.More >>
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility held a public meeting Tuesday and asked for input on the design and construction of a new pumping station.More >>
An Owensboro woman is in Ohio County jail, accused of stealing checks from a Hartford business.More >>
An Owensboro woman is in Ohio County jail, accused of stealing checks from a Hartford business.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>