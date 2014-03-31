Multiple agencies make large drug bust

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY (WFIE) - A joint investigation by The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department, The Ohio County Sheriff's Department and the Pennyrile Narcotic Task Force has resulted in the seizure of $15,000.

For several weeks officers have been investigating a suspected drug ring involving Ohio and Muhlenberg County. Recently the above agencies arrested Joseph Lee and seized approximately $8000.00 in cash and 28 grams of crystal meth in Cromwell.

On March 27th, Muhlenberg County Sheriff Detective Wade Griggs conducted a traffic stop in Greenville. Sheriff David Thompson of Ohio County deployed their K-9 unit Brico around a vehicle driven by Jennifer Abernathy of Forest Park Chicago.

Brico indicated that the odor of illegal contraband was inside the vehicle. A search by officers resulted in the seized cash. Both Brico and Manny (K-9, Unit of Muhlenberg County Sheriff Dept.) indicated that the money was contaminated.

Officers believe that Abernathy is closely related to Joseph Lee.

PNTF Detective Troy Gibson says this investigation is ongoing.

