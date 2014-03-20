Teague appointed to represent KY in missing child legislation - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Teague appointed to represent Kentucky in missing child legislation

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY (WFIE) - The mother of a young woman who has been missing for nearly 20 years is representing Kentucky and lobbying for legislation to enhance the Federal Help Find the Missing Act" or Billy's Law.

Sarah Teague is trying to get legislation passed which would have D-N-A from missing persons cases across the country entered into a single database. That database would then be available to law enforcement across the country.

"If the DNA and human remains that are in every state in the United States. If they can be matched and bring one family home and if I can have any part in that that would be wonderful," said Sarah Teague.

If you would like to voice your support for the legislation, here is the link to do so:

https://www.facebook.com/KYforBillysLaw?ref=profile

If you would like to donate to the Heather Teague scholarship fund, you are asked to drop off checks at Webster County High School at 1922 U.S. Highway 41A in Dixon, KY.

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

