Hopkins Co. man charged with manslaughter after January shooting

A shooting in southern Hopkins County, once believed to be an accident, is now under investigation.

Kevin Hoffman was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home in St. Charles.

He is facing a charge of first degree manslaughter in the death of Tony Earl.

Authorities say Hoffman called 911 last January and said he had shot and killed an intruder in his home.

Hoffman's call was placed nine hours after detectives say he shot Tony Earl. Hoffman said he could not reach a phone, but detectives say phone records indicate differently.

Detectives say alcohol and drugs were also involved.

"There were a lot of little things that just didn't add up to the story and an overwhelming amount of small things that led up to the actual indictment," said Hopkins County Sheriff's Deputy Shaun Bean.

Another key point of evidence is the front door of Kevin Hoffman's home and the fact that it was closed before authorities arrived.

Detectives say that is unusual and they would have expected it to be open.

Kevin Hoffman will be arraigned Friday morning at the Hopkins County Courthouse.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.