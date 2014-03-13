Clay Fire Department soon to have new home

It took six years of planning, but in a few short months the City of Clay Fire Department in Webster County will have a brand new home.

The new building will be twice the size of the present facility.

Instead of crucial vehicles sitting outside, they will be housed inside.



The project cost is about $250,000 but it will not come from the pockets of Clay residents, "This is 100 percent state funded, so no tax dollars from the City of Clay had to be used to build the facility. It was all built with coal severance funds," said Clay Fire Chief Jeremy Moore.

Chief Moore says the new building will improve response time and offer added benefits as well, "We'll have an improved training area, we'll have an area where we can house firefighters in the event of a disaster and we'll be able to man the station if needed."



Officials say, barring any more snow in our area, the new fire station should be up and running in June.



