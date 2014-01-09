Man convicted of multiple sex crimes against children, wants new trial

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY (WFIE) - In Madisonville, 52-year-old Cecil Salyers, who was found guilty of sex crimes against children in October of 2013, has filed a motion for a new trial.

Salyers was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The motion was presented in Hopkins County Thursday, in front of Judge James Brantley.

The motion included several arguments:

- Salyers was denied the right to a speed trial. Salyers first trial was declared a mis-trial in June of 2013. The original allegations stemmed from incidents in 2010.

- Salyers attorney argued the testimony of witnesses changed over time and appeared to be coached.

- Defense attorney, Lucien Cisney, argued that certain jurors could have known Salyers personally and this may have impacted their verdict.

- The defense argued certain statements made by Commonwealth Attorney, David Massemore, during his closing arguments painted Salyers in a negative light.

Judge Brantley denied many of these motions, but did give the defense until formal sentencing on the 21st of January to find specific occurrences where mistakes impacted the case. A final decision will be made at that formal sentencing hearing.