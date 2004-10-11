About the Author, B.J. Connor

B.J. Connor's books are available at Borders Books in Evansville. They are also available online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Nobles as well as other online stores.

B.J. Conner, born and raised in Evansville , started writing her first novel while in her early twenties. She sat aside her half finished work, raised four children, and worked outside the home.

She finished that first novel, Roses are Deceiving, in 2000, some 20 odd years after its beginning and has since published two more books. Cherry Street, her second book, is a mystery set in 19th century downtown Evansville . The third, Shades of Grey, takes place in southern Illinois . She is currently working on her fourth, Irish Legacy, that is once again set in Evansville , this time focusing on the Irish immigrants on the city's Westside.

B.J., who retired after 32 years of working fulltime, enjoys the view of the river from her home high up on the Westside of Evansville, writing novels that combine her love of mystery and the history of her community, and spending time with her husband of 38 years and their five grandchildren.