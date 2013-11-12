Heating assistance now available in Hopkins County

Families can now sign up for heating help through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Tuesday, was the first day to apply and applications will be taken until December 19th. Last year, officials say over 800 families received assistance.

Officials are scrambling to accommodate families because the funding for this program was in jeopardy.

"We should have started this program last Monday and we got an email in the middle of October saying we didn't know if we were gonna get the funding for the program or not. So last week we did finally get the email saying that the program was going to be funded. So now we're all off a week, so it's running everybody a week behind," says Bobbi Ann Wilcox, Hopkins County Assistance Center.

Those applying for assistance need to review the schedule for when to do so. The schedule goes by the first letter of the last name of the head of household.

Those applying also need to bring proof of their residency, most recent heating bill, proof of social security for each household member, and proof of income.

-- SCHEDULE FOR APPLYING--

Nov. 12th: A

Nov. 13th-14th: B

Nov. 15th and 18th: C

Nov. 19th: D and E

Nov. 20th: F

Nov. 21st: G

Nov. 22nd and 25th: H

Nov. 26th: I and J

Dec. 2nd: K

Dec. 3rd: L

Dec. 4th and 5th: M

Dec. 6th: N

Dec. 9th: O,P,Q

Dec. 10th: R

Dec. 11th-12th: S

Dec. 13th: T

Dec. 16th: U,V,W

Dec. 17th: X,Y,Z