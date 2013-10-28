Hopkins County man flees police, caught with drugs

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY (WFIE) - On Saturday the 27th, Madisonville Police received an anonymous tip concerning an occupied vehicle at Pride and Colby Avenue.

When police arrived, officials say they found 25-year-old Jessie Hibbs in the passenger seat. Hibbs had an active warrant.

When police tried to arrest Hibbs, he fled the scene on foot.

When authorities caught up with Hibbs, he refused to open his hands.

Authorities were able to subdue Hibbs and open his hands, only to find aluminum foil with marijuana residue inside.

Hibbs is charged with fleeing/evading police 2nd degree, resisting arrest, and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

Hibbs was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.