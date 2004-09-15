Laser Treatments

Trover Foundation's Center for Women's Health is pleased to announce the addition of the Altus CoolGlide™ laser to their service line. The Altus CoolGlide™ laser is a non-invasive light therapy device specifically designed to eliminate certain types of leg veins and undesired hair from all parts of the body. Laser treatment is ideal for both men and women.

In women, the most common areas for hair removal include: upper lip, chin, bikini line, arms, legs, and underarms. Men generally have their shoulders, back, or beard area treated. Unlike electrolysis, which treats hair one at a time, the Coolglide™ laser treats dozens of hairs at once which is ideal for treating large areas, such as the back or legs.

The Altus CoolGlide™ laser combines speed and comfort with long lasting results. No anesthesia is required, so normal activity can resume after treatment.

To make an appointment for consultation, call the Center for Women's Health at (270) 326-3900 or toll-free at 1-866-TCOBGYN (866-826-2496) 8AM-5PM, Monday -Thursday and 8AM-4PM Friday.

Altus Medical, CoolGlide and associated logos are trademarks of Altus Medical Inc.