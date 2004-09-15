Facial Rejuvenation

Microdermabrasion

For years skin problems such as acne, fine lines and sun damage have been treated with painful lasers and chemical peels. Now there is Microdermabrasion, available in the Plastic Surgery department at the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Sean Maguire performs this non-invasive, non-surgical procedure to remove the outer layer of skin revealing the younger, tighter skin underneath.

Common treatment conditions include fine lines, acne prone skin, age spots and other imperfections of the skin. The average procedure takes approximately 30 minutes, and there is no recovery period.

Patients will notice improvements in the texture and appearance of their skin immediately after the first treatment.

To make an appointment for consultation, call the Center for Women's Health at (270) 326-3900 or toll-free at 1-866-TCOBGYN (866-826-2496) 8AM-5PM, Monday-Thursday and 8AM-4PM Friday.