Jon Jennings (D)

Jon Jennings

Seeking: 8th District Congress, IN

Born: October 2, 1962

Birthplace: Richmond, IN

The Warrick County resident bids to replace five term congressman John Hostettler. Jennings made a name for himself in basketball, not on the court, but off. During Jon’s sophomore year at Indiana University, legendary basketball coach Bob Knight hired him as a student manager. While still at IU, the Indiana Pacers hired Jon as a scout and video coordinator. Under the tutelage of Donnie Walsh and George Irvine, Jennings learned the game and the business of professional basketball.

In 1986 Boston Celtics’ Hall of Fame coach K.C. Jones hired Jennings. He became an assistant coach and scouting coordinator, coaching the likes of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish and Reggie Lewis. Over the years, he has worked for the team in several capacities, and is currently Midwest collegiate scout.

In 1997, Jennings became a White House Fellow. While at the White House he served in a wide variety of positions including: Director of Policy Coordination, Liaison to the President's Initiative on Race and numerous Cabinet agencies, and coordinating the President’s Town Hall on Race and Sports. In early 1999, Jon joined the Department of Justice where he served as Acting Assistant Attorney General and Principal Deputy Attorney General for the Office of Legislative Affairs. Jennings was DOJ's primary liaison to Congress. In that capacity he developed and coordinated DOJ’s legislative agenda, and successfully worked with Congress to implement that agenda.