Kenn Gividen (L)

Seeking: Governor, IN

Born: February 10, 1953

Birthplace: Indianapolis, IN

Kenn Gividen is a 51 year old native Hoosier.He is an alumnus of Tech High School and Liberty University. Gividen currently lives in Columbus, Indiana with Donna, his wife of 28 years. They have two grown children and three grandchildren.

His hobbies include web site design. Kenn also enjoys writing inspiration fiction, using the pen name Kenny Paul Clarkson. He is the author of The Prayer of Hannah . He is also chair of the Libertarian Party of Bartholomew County, and originator and coordinator of the Libertarian Party Writers' Bureau. Gividen is the president of Columbus Marketing Group, Inc.