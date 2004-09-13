Billy R. Cartwright (D)

Bill Cartwright (D)

Seeking: 1st District Congress, KY

Born: July 4, 1930

Birthplace: Indianapolis, IN

Billy Cartwright bids to replace five term congressman Ed Whitfield. Cartwright is a retired bank examiner and served on the Providence City School Board. He Graduated from the Madisonville High School and says he had advance medical schooling in the Army.

Cartwright says he started his campaign basd on one premise. He says he recalled hearing Whitfield make a statement telling young people that investing in the current Social Security system is not wise. Cartwright contends such a move by young people would bankrupt Social Security.

The Providence resident's platform now includes reducing government spending and creating affordable healthcare. Cartwright also claims the U.S. has "no business in Iraq."