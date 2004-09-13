Mark Garvin (L)

Seeking: 8th District Congress, IN

Born: November 30, 1976

Birthplace: Kokomo, IN

Mark Garvin was born in Kokomo, IN on November 30, 1976. His family moved to Newburgh, IN in 1978. Raised in public schools, he graduated from Castle High in 1995. Garvin then went on to Harding University for a year, on a debate scholarship, before transferring to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. A political science major, he continued his debate competitions, placing as high as third in a National Championship tournament.

Garvin currently works with Allstate Insurance Co. as a Financial Representative. In addition, he bartends part-time at the Fox and Hound. He currently resides in downtown Evansville, with a beautiful view of the Ohio River. This is his first political campaign.

Garvin on the Issues: