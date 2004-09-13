Baron Hill (D)

Seeking: 9th District Congress, IN

Born: June 23, 1953

Birthplace: Seymour, IN

Baron Hill is currently serving his third term in Congress. He serves on three committees: the House Agriculture Committee , where he continues working for Hoosier farmers; the House Armed Services Committee , where he works to keep our national defense strong; and the Joint Economic Committee , which is an advisory panel of both Members

Hill was a stand-out athlete at Seymour High School, setting records in basketball, football, and track. Baron still holds the Indiana State record in the 100-yard dash and is Seymour High School's all-time leading basketball scorer, with 1,419 total career points. He won one of the highest honors any Hoosier basketball player can receive when he was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame . Basketball legend Larry Bird joined Baron in the 2000 class of Hall of Fame inductees.

Hill continued his education at Furman University, where he graduated with a degree in history in 1975. After college, he returned to Seymour and ran an insurance and real estate business for 15 years.

He was elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 1982 and served there for eight years. In 1990, Baron left the Indiana legislature to run for the United States Senate and narrowly missed an upset victory. During that campaign, Baron walked the entire length of the State of Indiana, meeting and talking with Hoosiers along the way. In 1992, then-Governor Evan Bayh named Baron the Executive Director of the Indiana State Student Assistance Commission, which helps Hoosiers afford college.

Baron later returned to the private sector, working as a financial analyst for Merrill Lynch until he was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1998.