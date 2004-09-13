Mike Sodrel (R)

Mike Sodrel (D)

Seeking: 9th District Congress, IN

Born:

Birthplace: New Albany, IN

Mike Sodrel will try for the second time in as many elections to unseat incumbent Baron Hill.

Sodrel is the owner of Sodrel Truck Lines and Sodrel Logistics.He's Past Chairman of Southern Indiana Chamber of Commerce and was voted Southern Indiana Small Business Person of the Year. Sodrel was honorably discharged from Army National Guard as Staff Sergeant.