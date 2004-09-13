John Hostettler (R) - Incumbent

John Hostettler (R)
Seeking: 8th District Congress, IN
Born: July 19, 1961
Birthplace: Evansville, IN
John Hostettler is serving in his fifth term. Hostettler received a B.S. In mechanical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in 1983. Hostettler serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Judiciary Committee.
In 1999, Hostettler was appointed vice-chairman of the Armed Services Research and Development Subcommittee for the 106th Congress. In that capacity he traveled to Moscow to meet with members of the Duma for talks regarding national missile defense.
Some information courtesy of johnhostettler.com
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
