Ed Whitfield (R)

Seeking: 1st District Congress, KY

Born: May 25, 1943

Birthplace: Madisonville, KY

Ed Whitfield was the first Republican elected from Kentucky's First Congressional District since the Civil War.

Whitfield is serving his fifth term as U.S. Representative for Kentucky's First Congressional District, which stretches from the Mississippi River across more than 34 counties bounded by the Ohio River on the north, the Tennessee border to the south, and the Appalachian foothills on its eastern edge.

Congressman Whitfield serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. His subcommittee assignments are: Health, which has jurisdiction over health care reform, Medicare and Food & Drug Administration's attempts to regulate tobacco; Energy and Air Quality, where a national energy policy is being crafted; Oversight and Investigations, where he serves as Vice-Chairman, and most recently, Commerce Trade and Consumer Protection.