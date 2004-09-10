Barack Obama (D)

Seeking:U.S. Senate, IL

Born: August 4, 1961

Birthplace: Honolulu, HI

Obama represents Illinois' 13th Senate District on Chicago's South Side. He is Chairman of the Public Health and Welfare Committee and also serves on the Judiciary and Revenue Committees.

Obama became the "Next Superstar of the Democratic Party" after his keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention in Boston earlier this year.

Obama went on to Harvard Law School, where he graduated magna cum laude and served as the first African-American president of the Harvard Law Review. After law school, Obama organized one of the largest voter registration drives in Chicago history to help Bill Clinton's election, and worked as a civil rights lawyer on voting rights and employment discrimination cases in federal and state courts. Currently a senior lecturer specializing in constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School, Obama has served on the boards of some of Chicago's leading foundations and chaired the Chicago Annenberg Challenge, a $50 million philanthropic effort to reform the public schools.