Mitch Daniels (R)

Mitch Daniels (D)

Seeking: Governor, IN

Born:

Birthplace: Pennsylvania

Mitch Daniels began his public service career working for Dick Lugar during his days as Mayor of Indianapolis. Daniels followed Lugar to the United States Senate, serving as chief of staff during Lugar’s first eight years in Washington, D.C. In the 1980s, Daniels served on President Ronald Reagan’s staff as a senior advisor and the administration’s liaison to the nation’s state and local officials. By appointment of President Reagan, Daniels served as a member of the Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations and, later, as a director of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation.

In 1990, Daniels was recruited by Eli Lilly and Company. By 1993, he was president of Lilly’s North American pharmaceutical operations. In 1997, Daniels was named senior vice president of corporate strategy and policy at Lilly. He also served on Lilly’s policy committee, the company’s top management body.

In January 2001, Daniels answered the call from President George W. Bush to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Daniels thus became responsible for overseeing the federal government’s $2 trillion budget. He also became the first Hoosier Cabinet member since Doc Bowen served in the Reagan Administration. Daniels served as the nation’s budget director until June 2003, when he resigned to return to Indiana.

Daniels earned a bachelor’s degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University in 1971 and a law degree from Georgetown University in 1979.