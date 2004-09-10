Albert Barger (L)
Seeking: U. S. Senate, IN
Born: 10/17/1962
Birthplace: Batesville, IN
Mr. Barger received his BS in Journalism and Political Science from Ball State University in 1989. He is a featured writer on blogcritics.org. Barger has run for Assessor as well as for state legislature, both unsuccessfully.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
