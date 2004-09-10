Albert Barger (L) - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Albert Barger (L)

photo:Barger Campaign photo:Barger Campaign

Albert Barger (L)

Seeking: U. S. Senate, IN

Born: 10/17/1962

Birthplace: Batesville, IN

Mr. Barger received his BS in Journalism and Political Science from Ball State University in 1989. He is a featured writer on blogcritics.org. Barger has run for Assessor as well as for state legislature, both unsuccessfully.

Powered by Frankly