Ron Lewis (R) - Incumbent

Ron Lewis (R)

Seeking: 2nd District Congress, KY

Birthdate: 09/14/1946

Birthplace: South Shore, KY

Congressman Ron Lewis seeks his 6 th term as representative of western Kentucky. He was first elected in 1994. Lewis entered Morehead State University before transferring to the University of Kentucky, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science in 1969. He returned to Morehead State and earned a Master of Arts degree in Higher Education in 1981. Lewis also attended the Southern Baptist Seminary prior to being ordained a minister.

Lewis worked his way through college at Morehead State as a laborer with the Armco Steel Corporation. He then worked with the Kentucky Highway Department, at Eastern State Hospital, and began training in the U.S. Navy's Officer Candidate School before a kidney ailment forced his honorable medical discharge in 1972. Lewis worked in sales for several companies, including Ashland Oil, before a five-year teaching stint at Watterson College beginning in 1980. He also became a Baptist minister that year, serving as pastor for the historic White Mills Baptist Church.

Lewis is a member of the Ways and Means Committee and its Social Security, Human Resources and Select Revenue Measures Subcommittees. He also serves on the Government Reform Committee and its Subcommittee on National Security for the 107th Congress. In previous terms, Lewis served on the Agriculture, Veterans and Armed Services committees.