Alan Keyes (R)

Seeking: U.S. Senate, IL

Born: Augst 7, 1950

Birthplace: New York, New York

Alan Keyes spent 11 years with the U.S. State Department. He served in the U.S. Foreign Service and on the staff of the National Security Council before becoming Ronald Reagan's ambassador to the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

A Republican, Keyes ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in Maryland in 1988 and 1992 and for U.S. president in 1996 and 2000. Keyes hosted his own syndicated radio show throughout the 1990s, America's Wake-Up Call, and a television commentary show, Alan Keyes is Making Sense, during 2002 on MSNBC.

Keyes has a Ph.D. in government from Harvard and wrote his dissertation on constitutional theory. He served as Interim President of Alabama A&M University in 1991. He speaks French and has studied Spanish, Russian, and ancient Greek.