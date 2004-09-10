Evan Bayh (D) - Incumbent

Evan Bayh (D)

Seeking: U. S. Senate, IN

Born: December 26,1955

Birthplace: Shirkieville, IN

Before his election to the Senate in 1998, Bayh served two terms as Governor of Indiana. He was talked about for months as a possible vice presidential candidate for Senator John Kerry.

Bayh graduated with honors in business economics from Indiana University in 1978, and received his law degree from the University of Virginia in 1981. After clerking for a federal court judge and entering private law practice in Indianapolis, he was elected Indiana's Secretary of State in 1986.