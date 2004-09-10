Marvin Scott (R)

Seeking: U. S. Senate, IN

Born: 03/10/1944

Birthplace: Henderson, NC

Dr. Marvin Scott has been a professor of Sociology at Butler University for 13 years. For the first two and a half years at Butler University, he served as professor of Education, Adjunct Professor of Sociology and Assistant Dean of Graduate Studies in the College of Education. In 1990 he served as Program Director in Higher Education for Lilly Endowment, Inc.

For nine years, Scott was president of Marvin Scott Associates, Inc., a management-consulting firm. During that time he served for one semester as the Distinguished Visiting Instructor of Psychology at Quincy College in Quincy, Massachusetts. Dr. Scott served as President of Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, Virginia in the late 1980s and prior to that he was Special Assistant to the Chancellor of the Board of Regents of Higher Education in Massachusetts.