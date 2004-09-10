Jim Bunning (R) - Incumbent

Jim Bunning (R)

Seeking: U.S. Senate, KY

Born: 10/23/1931

Birthplace: Campbell County, KY

Jim Bunning is seeking his 2nd term in the U.S. Senate.

Before heading to Washington, Bunning spent 17 years in major league baseball. Pitching primarily for the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, Bunning accumulated a record of achievement that eventually won him a seat in the Baseball Hall of Fame . He was the second pitcher in history (Cy Young was the first) to record 1,000 strikeouts and 100 wins in both the National and American Leagues. When he retired in 1971, Bunning was number 2 on the all time strikeout list----second only to Walter Johnson.

After his baseball career, Bunning ran for and won a seat on the Fort Thomas, Kentucky, City Council. Two years later, he was elected to the Kentucky State Senate and during his first term, he became Republican Leader. In 1986, Bunning was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for the 4th District of Kentucky and he served in that capacity for 12 years.