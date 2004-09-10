Dan Mongiardo (D)

Seeking: U.S. Senate, KY

Birthdate: 07/04/1960

Birthplace: Hazard, KY

Dr. Daniel Mongiardo aims to leave his state senate post for a U.S. Senate post in Washington. After graduating Hazard High School in 1978, Mongiardo was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from Transylvania University in Lexington. In 1986, Mongiardo graduated from the University of Kentucky's College of Medicine and began work toward his medical residency, including two years at a VA Hospital in Lexington.

Mongiardo's second year as a practicing physician at the Appalachian Regional Medical Center in Hazard, he was elected by his medical colleagues to serve as the Vice-Chief of Surgery. Over the next four years, Daniel rose to Chief of Surgery, Vice-Chief of Staff and eventually Chief of Staff.

In early January of 2001, Mongiardo was sworn in as the state senator from Hazard. He was appointed to the Senate Health & Welfare Committee and initially co-chair of the Joint House & Senate Medicaid Oversight Taskforce.

The Mongiardo camp tells Newswatch that, even during the campaign, the doctor tries to perform one day of surgery per week.