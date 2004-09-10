David Gill (D)
Seeking: 15 th District Congress, IL
Born: 12/25/1959
Birthplace: Chicago, IL
Dr. David Gill is a 44-year old Emergency Room doctor from Clinton, IL. He is running for the U.S. House. Gill grew up near Chicago and attended the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urban for both college and medical school. With the exception of a 3-year residency training program in Iowa, David has lived in Central Illinois for the last 25 years.
Information courtesy ofdavidgillforcongress.com.
