David Gill (D)

Seeking: 15 th District Congress, IL

Born: 12/25/1959

Birthplace: Chicago, IL

Dr. David Gill is a 44-year old Emergency Room doctor from Clinton, IL. He is running for the U.S. House. Gill grew up near Chicago and attended the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urban for both college and medical school. With the exception of a 3-year residency training program in Iowa, David has lived in Central Illinois for the last 25 years.