Tim Johnson (R)-Incumbent

15th District Congress, IL

Born: July 23, 1946

Birthplace: Champaign, IL

Tim Johnson is seeking his 3rd term in Congress.

Johnson decided to run for a seat in the Illinois State Legislature and in 1976, he won a seat in the Illinois House. Mr. Johnson held that seat in the Statehouse for more than two decades. He resigned as State Representative from the 104th District on November 13, 2000 one week after being elected to the United States House of Representatives to serve the 15th District of Illinois. Johnson attended the University of Illinois, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa and was honored with the Bronze Tablet, the University's highest undergraduate honor. He was accepted to the University of Illinois College of Law and in 1972 graduated with high honors and was elected to the Order of Coif, the national legal honor society.