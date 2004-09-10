Tim Bagwell (D)

Tim Bagwell

19th Congressional District, IL

Born: October 9, 1955

Birthplace: Olney, IL

Dr. Tim Bagwell of Olney, Illinois, is President of New World Sciences Corporation. New World Sciences has developed suicide hotline software, digital print reproductions, and publishes Internet journals such as ITEmploymentAdvisors.com and The Spinoza Net.



Bagwell attended Olney Central College. He received a B.A. in History and Political Science and a B.S. in Radio and Television from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1978. He earned his M.S. in Speech Communication from SIU-C in 1985. Tim did additional graduate work at The American University in Washington D.C., and with the U.S. Naval War College’s off-campus program. Bagwell completed his Ph.D. in Public Administration and Policy Analysis from Saint Louis University in 2001.