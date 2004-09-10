John Shimkus (R) - Incumbent

John Shimkus (R)

19 th District Congress, IL

Born: February 21, 2958

Birthplace: Collinsville, IL

Congressman Shimkus is seeking his 5 th term in Congress, his second in the 19th District. Shimkus received a bachelor of science degree in general engineering from the United States Military Academy in 1980. He received his teaching certificate from Christ College Irvine, California, in 1989. John is also a 1997 graduate of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with a master's degree in business administration (MBA).

John was appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, in 1976 by the late Congressman Mel Price (D). After graduation he trained as an Army Ranger and paratrooper. John served as an infantry officer in the former West Germany and in the United States. He is currently a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army Reserves.

Shimkus first served the public as a Collinsville Township Trustee from 1989 till 1993. He served as Madison County Treasurer from December 1990 through January 1997. In 1997 John began his service in Congress from the 20th Congressional District of Illinois. After redistricting, in 2003 he began representing the 19th , beating Democrat David Phelps.