KSP Post Two Officers Honored at Awards Ceremony

On Thursday, May 23, 2013, the Kentucky State Police announced the 2012 Trooper of the Year, Detective of the Year, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer of the Year and other awards for acts of bravery, life-saving, professionalism and dedication to duty at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Four officers from Post 2 Madisonville were honored at the ceremony.

Lt. Brenton Ford and Sr. Tpr. Timothy Sales were presented with the KSP Citation for Bravery. This honor is bestowed upon officers of the agency who perform acts of bravery, without regard for personal risk, of clear and obvious peril and clearly above and beyond the call or risk of ordinary duty. Lt. Ford is a resident of Owensboro and a 14-year veteran of the KSP. Sr. Tpr. Timothy Sales is a resident of Murray and an 11-year veteran of the KSP.

Tpr. Jonathan McGehee was Post 2's Trooper of the Year. During the calendar year of 2012, Tpr. McGehee issued 1,063 citations, responded to 457 complaints, investigated 25 motor-vehicle collisions, arrested 47 impaired drivers, and made 251 criminal arrests. Tpr. McGehee is a resident of Bremen and has been a trooper with the KSP for 2 Â½ years.

Det. Daniel Morck was Post 2's Detective of the Year. During the calendar year of 2012, Det. Morck made 1,132 criminal arrests, the majority of which related to child exploitation. Det. Morck is a resident of Madisonville and an 11-year veteran of the KSP.